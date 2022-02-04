Load shedding reduced to stage 1 from Friday night

The country has been subjected to power cuts since Wednesday this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that load shedding will be reduced from stage 2 to stage 1 from 9 pm on Friday.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the power utility said load shedding would last until Monday as initially planned.

"While there has been an improvement in the generation capacity, and a significant recovery in the emergency generation reserves, caution is still called for as this is not sufficient to suspend load shedding

at this point."

Eskom is still calling on consumers to use power sparingly.

"We will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system."