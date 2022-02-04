Lindiwe Sisulu called before ANC integrity commission over opinion piece

In the written piece, Lindiwe Sisulu said that the Constitution was not advancing the course of justice and made derogatory comments about black judges in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Lindiwe Sisulu has been called by the party’s integrity commission to explain the saga around her opinion piece criticising the country’s Constitution and its judiciary.

The party’s treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, told journalists in Soweto on Thursday that top ANC officials met with Sisulu at the beginning of this week.

Sisulu, who is also a minister, got into a public spat with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office over an apology for her op-ed.

In the written piece, she said that the Constitution was not advancing the course of justice and made derogatory comments about black judges in the country.

She also defied Ramaphosa’s office, distancing herself from an apology that it issued on her behalf.

Mashatile said that Sisulu has been asked to meet with the ANC’s deputy president, David Mabuza.

"Minister Sisulu explained to the leadership of the ANC what was happening, we had engagements with her and we want to keep it that way. We've asked her to see the deputy president - there's certain things she will be explaining to him," Mashatile said.

He told journalists that he was aware that the integrity commission - a body of veterans which is meant to ensure party leaders act in line with ANC values and don’t bring the party into disrepute – had made a call to Sisulu asking for a meeting.

"I have been informed that the integrity commission has also called her. I don't know when she'll be appearing before them but she will be doing so," Mashatile said.