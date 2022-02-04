Granting alleged Parly arsonist Mafe bail 'not in the interest of justice'

Zandile Mafe, 49, was arrested on the day the blaze erupted on 2 January and was charged with terrorism and arson.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town Regional Court on Friday said it was not in the interest of justice to release the alleged Parliament fire starter on bail.

- Mafe hit with amended charge of housebreaking to commit arson & terrorism

Magistrate Michelle Adams said the defence failed to prove exceptional circumstances why he should be granted bail.

However, the court found that Mafe’s testimony during his bail hearing gave substance to some of the information contained in the affidavit of investigating officer Colonel Christiaan Theron.

Mafe’s alleged confession will only be tested when the trial gets under way.

The case has been moved back to the magistrates court for another appearance on 11 February when the defence will appeal the decision to deny bail.

USED AS A SCAPEGOAT

Mafe's defence team insisted that he was innocent and was being used as a scapegoat.