Germany's Scholz to visit Russia on 15 February: Kremlin

MOSCOW - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin on 15 February, the Kremlin said Friday, as tensions rage between Moscow and the West over Ukraine.

