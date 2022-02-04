EU calls Russia closure of Deutsche Welle bureau 'unacceptable'

The closure of the bureau added to West-Russia tensions that have hiked to dramatic levels because of mass deployment of Russian troops to Ukraine's borders in what the EU and US fear might be the prelude to a further invasion.

BRUSSELS - The EU on Friday slammed Russia's decision to close the Moscow bureau of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, calling it "unacceptable" and "a bad development".

The "unjustified" move -- which Russia said was in retaliation for Berlin banning the German-language channel of Russian state TV network RT -- "regrettably illustrates yet again their continuous violation of media freedom and disregard for independence of media," an EU spokesman for foreign affairs, Peter Stano, told journalists.

Stano said that the Berlin ban on the RT channel was because the channel lacked a valid licence to broadcast in Germany, and was "completely unrelated to the work of Deutsche Welle in Russia".

He said the EU stands in solidarity with Deutsche Welle and its staff in Russia.

"We will continue to follow the situation very closely," he said.