Three years later, DUT's EFF students demand justice for Mlungisi Madonsela

DURBAN - The Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) Students Command at the Durban University of Technology has gone on a peaceful march on Friday to the Steve Biko campus to demand justice for student Mlungisi Madonsela.

Madonsela was shot and killed by campus security guards during a protest in 2019.

The student command said those responsible for the killing remained at large and with Saturday marking three years since his passing, students said the institution had to account.

Spokesperson for the Justice for Mlungisi Madonsela Committee, Sandiso Buthelezi, said the pain for Mlungisi's mother was fresh.

“You see in her eyes the pain of losing a child in her third year, murdered by a security guard who is meant to protect the very same students and the university does nothing."

The university closed its campuses due to the march.