Australia confirm first Pakistan tour in 24 years

The tour will be a huge boost for Pakistan, which was hit hard when New Zealand and England abandoned recent tours over security concerns.

Australia's paceman Scott Boland (C) celebrates the wicket of England's batsman Ollie Robinson (not pictured) with teammates during the third day of the third Ashes cricket Test match in Melbourne on 28 December 2021. Picture: Hamish Blair/AFP
one hour ago

SYDNEY - Cricket Australia on Friday confirmed its first tour of Pakistan since 1998, locking in a three-Test series despite lingering security concerns.

Australia will play Tests - in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore - fresh off the back of a comprehensive home Ashes victory against England.

They will also play three one-day internationals and a T20 capping the month-long tour on 5 April.

"The tour will proceed for the first time in 24 years. This is a historic occasion and important for the global growth and health of the game," said Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

Cricket-mad Pakistan has struggled to entice foreign sides back after home internationals were suspended after a deadly terror attack on the Sri Lanka Test side in 2009.

Pakistan were forced to play their home international matches abroad - mostly in the United Arab Emirates - until 2015, when normal service tentatively resumed.

"We are looking forward to an exciting series between two world-class teams," said Hockley.

The fixtures are:

4-8 March: 1st Test, Rawalpindi

12-16 March: 2nd Test, Karachi

21-25 March: 3rd Test, Lahore

29 March: 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

31 March: 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

2 April: 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

5 April: T20I, Rawalpindi

