Australia confirm first Pakistan tour in 24 years

The tour will be a huge boost for Pakistan, which was hit hard when New Zealand and England abandoned recent tours over security concerns.

SYDNEY - Cricket Australia on Friday confirmed its first tour of Pakistan since 1998, locking in a three-Test series despite lingering security concerns.

Australia will play Tests - in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore - fresh off the back of a comprehensive home Ashes victory against England.

They will also play three one-day internationals and a T20 capping the month-long tour on 5 April.

"The tour will proceed for the first time in 24 years. This is a historic occasion and important for the global growth and health of the game," said Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

The tour will be a huge boost for Pakistan, which was hit hard when New Zealand and England abandoned recent tours over security concerns.

Cricket-mad Pakistan has struggled to entice foreign sides back after home internationals were suspended after a deadly terror attack on the Sri Lanka Test side in 2009.

Pakistan were forced to play their home international matches abroad - mostly in the United Arab Emirates - until 2015, when normal service tentatively resumed.

"We are looking forward to an exciting series between two world-class teams," said Hockley.

The fixtures are:

4-8 March: 1st Test, Rawalpindi



12-16 March: 2nd Test, Karachi



21-25 March: 3rd Test, Lahore

29 March: 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

31 March: 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

2 April: 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

5 April: T20I, Rawalpindi