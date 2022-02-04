ANC staffers vow to continue stay away until outstanding salaries paid in full

While ANC staffers admit that the party has started settling some outstanding salaries, they said that treasurer-general Paul Mashatile was lying when he claimed that everyone had been paid up.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) workers said that they would continue their stay-away until every last one of them had received their full salary from the organisation.

They’ve reacted to claims from treasurer-general Paul Mashatile that payments were all up to date.

Mashatile told journalists in Soweto on Thursday that the ANC had finally met its obligations, ensuring that staff members had received their salaries after going without for months.

The ANC has been experiencing cash flow problems since 2019 and it failed to pay staffers’ provident and unemployment funds.

Labour union Nehawu, an affiliate of the ANC’s ally Cosatu, has filed papers in court demanding the immediate settlement of outstanding wages.

Mashatile, who was reacting to Nehawu taking action against the ANC, told journalists that the organisation hasdfinally met its obligation.

"Salaries have been paid up to date; up to January. So, we don’t owe anybody," Mashatile said.

But staff committee chair Mvusi Mdala said that there were still workers without salaries.

He said that there was also no indication from the ANC on whether it caught up on outstanding provident and unemployment insurance fund debts.

Mdala lambasted his organisation for raising the issue of possible retrenchments. He also said that the ANC had made no attempt to compensate workers for all their suffering during this period.

“Workers have lost houses, investment policies that they have worked hard for and now they have paid these salaries like everything is fine,” Mdala said.

The ANC staffers' stay-away is set to continue until those in provinces like the Free State and the North West receive their salaries in full.