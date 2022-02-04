ANC's Mashatile says Ramaphosa willing to account for comments on leaked audio

In leaked audio from a closed ANC national executive committee meeting, party president Cyril Ramaphosa said that he’d rather fall on his sword than have the public find out that their money was being used to fund internal contests.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Paul Mashatile on Thursday said that party president Cyril Ramaphosa had never refused to account for his leaked comments on the role of money in ANC conferences.

The treasurer-general made the comments in Soweto after paying his respects following the death of former Human Settlements Minister Tokyo Sexwale’s mother.

Mashatile said that Mervyn Dirks had come under fire in the ANC for failing to follow proper processes and not for calling on Ramaphosa to account.

In leaked audio from a closed national executive committee meeting, Ramaphosa said that he’d rather fall on his sword than have the public find out that their money was being used to fund internal contests.

A resolute Mashatile is adamant that the president of the ANC will never refuse to account for what he said in that leaked audio clip.

Instead, he’s taken issue with Dirks, who pushed for the country’s head of state to appear before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

Mashatile said that there was no problem with asking for their leader to explain himself. He pointed out that Dirks failed to follow protocol in the way he went about his request.

“We have leaders that we have appointed in caucus, we have leaders that we have appointed in Parliament and certain things must go through them,” Mashatile said.

This is at odds with the praise Dirks received from embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who said that the MP was doing what the party leadership said he should do, which was exposing corruption whenever he saw it.

Mashatile said that Dirks must remember that he did not represent himself in Parliament said: “He didn’t just walk in there. We expect a particular behaviour for people who are on the list on the list.”

The treasurer-general said that Dirks had a duty to adhere to the discipline of the organisation.