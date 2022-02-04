Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe's bail bid dismissed Zandile Mafe was arrested on the day that a devastating fire damaged the National Assembly and Old Assembly Chamber in Cape Town on 2 January. Parliament fire

Zandile Mafe CAPE TOWN - The bail bid of alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe has been dismissed. Mafe made another appearance in the Cape Town Regional Court on Friday morning. Magistrate Michelle Adams said the defence failed to prove exceptional circumstances why he should be granted bail. #ParliamentFire [BREAKING] Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafes bail application has been dismissed. KB pic.twitter.com/NnsKT6vn7M EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 4, 2022

Mafe's defence team has insisted that he was innocent and was being used as a scapegoat.

Mafe faces charges of housebreaking with the intent to commit arson and terrorism, theft, arson as well as a separate terrorism charge.

The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court had referred him for psychiatric observation following his arrest.

His defence took issue with this and went to the Western Cape High Court, which ruled that the decision to have him admitted to the Valkenbeg Psychiatric Facility was unlawful.

He had to be discharged and sent back to prison.

Mafe's bail bid was meant to be heard a week ago but he contracted COVID-19 and the matter had to be postponed.