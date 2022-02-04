Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe to appeal ruling denying him bail

The defence has indicated it will file urgent court papers after the Cape Town Regional Court found it was not in the interest of justice that he be released.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe will appeal the court ruling denying him bail.

The defence has indicated it will file urgent court papers after the Cape Town Regional Court found it was not in the interest of justice that he be released.

ALSO READ:

- Granting alleged Parly arsonist Mafe bail 'not in the interest of justice'

Mafe was arrested on the day a fire gutted the National Assembly Chamber and destroyed sections of the Old Assembly building on 2 January.

The State had argued that releasing Mafe on bail could endanger the public and undermine peace and security. They also said he posed a significant flight risk.

Prosecutor Advocate Mervyn Menigo pointed to “substantial allegations” that Mafe purchased petrol in a bottle, before making his way to Parliament.

He alleged that after spending some time inside, the accused used boxes, paper and the petrol to set the building alight.

Defence attorney Luvuyo Godla said they accepted the court’s decision in the High court.

Mafe will remain in custody at Pollsmoor Prison until his next court appearance on 11 February.