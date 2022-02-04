A Chief Justice should be someone of integrity, Zondo tells JSC

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is the fourth and final candidate to be interviewed for the position of Chief Justice.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that he did not feel entitled to the job of Chief Justice and if appointed would not see himself as “a super-judge” but as a servant of the people.

Aged 61, he marked 25 years on the bench a few days ago and has just over two-and-a-half years left to serve before he must retire.

He’s highlighted the attributes a Chief Justice needs and his vision for the judiciary.

"I think that a Chief Justice in a country such as ours should be somebody of integrity, who can provide intellectual leadership, who has a demonstrable track record as a judge, somebody who is able to work with people and is able to appreciate the contribution of other leaders of the judiciary," Zondo explained.

Zondo said that a Chief Justice should also be humble.

If appointed, he said that he would work to drive to completion stalled elements of the institutional model for the judiciary aimed at ensuring its complete independence as an arm of state.

He would also want to deal with the myriad problems affecting courts as well as the issue of the delayed handing down of judgments, and encourage judges to specialise in niche areas of the law that had always been the domain of white men.

