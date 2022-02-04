3 people die after candle sets Vosloorus home ablaze during power cuts

Firefighters were called out to the house which was being used to care for orphans where they found the bodies of the woman and two children aged between seven and nine.

JOHANNESBURG – A woman and two young girls have died in a house fire in Vosloorus after a candle was apparently left unattended during power cuts.

Firefighters were called out to the house, which was being used to care for orphans, where they found the bodies of the woman and two children aged between seven and nine.

It’s believed that they went to bed on Thursday night when the blackouts started and the candle fell over and set their blankets alight.

Ekurhuleni emergency services' William Ntladi said: “It’s a concern right now since we’re experiencing this load shedding and we urge everyone to switch off electrical appliances and to not put them on edges where they can fall down.”

South Africans are having to put up with stage two power cuts which is expected to last until Monday morning.

Eskom is urging everyone in the country to check the blackout schedules and ensure that they're prepared when their area is hit with blackouts.