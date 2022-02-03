Pule murder: Witness points out inconsistencies in defence's version of events

Sergeant Mpe Teme is sticking to his guns, detailing how Ntuthuko Shoba had a sim swap done after police confiscated his cellphone for further investigations.

JOHANNESBURG - A witness in the Ntuthuko Shoba murder trial has pointed out inconsistencies in the defence's version of events following the murder of Tshegofatso Pule.

Shoba, who is accused of being the mastermind behind his pregnant girlfriend's murder in 2020, is back in the dock in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday.

He was arrested last year after being implicated by Pule's convicted murderer Muzikayise Malephane.

Sergeant Mpe Teme is sticking to his guns, detailing how Shoba had a sim swap done after police confiscated his cellphone for further investigations.

"Yesterday, you put it to me that the accused come to me being in the company of Mr Mpeta to come and request to make a sim swap. And today, you are putting it to me that the accused had phoned me with his brother's cellphone," Teme said.

The court has heard how Shoba's initial phone that he handed over to police after Pule's murder was empty, with no WhatsApp texts or her number saved on it.

Teme said when he arrested Shoba, he found a second phone that had all his texts with Pule.

But Shoba's lawyer Norman Makhubela has questioned why Teme didn't write these inconsistencies in a statement.

Teme responded, saying it slipped his mind.