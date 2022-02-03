WC ANC launches land audits campaign as CoCT to auction off 18 properties The provincail African National Congress (ANC)'s Cameron Dugmore said that they'd embarked on a campaign to ensure security of tenure, land restitution, land redistribution and socio-economic development. African National Congress

Western Cape

City of Cape Town

Western Cape ANC

Land restitution

Cameron Dugmore

Land auction JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has launched a campaign of land audits, identification and land release in the province. The party on Wednesday called on the City of Cape Town to halt the auctioning of at least 18 properties in the city. They visited a site in Claremont which is earmarked to be auctioned but the party said that it was against the sale. #LandCT The ANC in the Western Capeis calling on the City of Cape Town to halt the auctioning ofat least 17 properties. KP pic.twitter.com/dmy3cLYuUf EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 2, 2022

The ANC's Cameron Dugmore said that the 18 sites would be sold to the highest bidder next week.

“We feel that we need to put them on hold and speak to the national minister on what the possibilities are on utilising this land for social and affordable housing given the huge need,” Dugmore said.

He said that they'd embarked on a campaign to ensure security of tenure, land restitution, land redistribution and socio-economic development.

Dugmore said this week, that he would be writing to all mayors across the province requesting to meet with them and be provided with a copy of the existing land audits.

This will include all municipal, provincial, national and state-owned enterprise (SOE) land and buildings in their municipality.

In a week’s time, he said that the ANC would write to the national ministers of Public Works, Land Affairs, Public Enterprises and the CEOs of SOEs requesting information about land and property falling under their custodianship and request formal meetings.