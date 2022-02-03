WATCH LIVE: JSC interviews Judge Mlambo for Chief Justice position

Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo comes with an impressive track record as a judicial leader.

CAPE TOWN - Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo will be the third of four candidates for the position of Chief Justice to be interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Thursday.

Mlambo started his judicial career in the Labour Court in 1977 and is now in charge of the country’s biggest and busiest court division.

He has proven administrative ability and juristic prowess, having presided over a number of politically sensitive cases in recent years.

Mlambo was born in Acornhoek, Mpumalanga, in September 1959 and earned his B Proc degree from what is now the University of Limpopo, and later an LLB from Unisa.

Advocacy group, Judges Matter, said that Mlambo’s breadth of experience and ability to steer complex systems towards greater efficiency and effectiveness would stand him in good stead on Thursday.

However, the organisation also noted that lack of experience in the Constitutional Court and his high political profile may count against him.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will have his interview with the JSC on Friday.

