Suspended ANC SG Magashule weighs in on battles to control his office

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has weighed in on battles to control his office – saying there was no need for the party to deploy more people to assist acting secretary general Paul Mashatile.

Mashatile – who is the treasurer general – stepped in to assist after Magashule’s deputy Jessie Duarte, who was running the office after his suspension, took ill.

Eyewitness News reported last month that the ANC’s national executive committee meeting came to a halt for several hours as it debated a suggestion that Gwen Ramokgopa be deployed there as a coordinator.

Those against the move claim no proper processes were followed and that it’s a bid by those in support of party president Cyril Ramaphosa to control all spheres of ANC life.

While Magashule is outside his office and slapped with conditions not to speak publicly to happenings in the ANC, this has done little to stop him.

He said Mashatile acting as the secretary general should be enough, arguing no outsiders needed to be sent to that office.

"And if you go outside, you are actually saying that you don't trust and you don't want these people and therefore you become functional."

Magashule has argued that the likes of Nomvula Mokonyane, Malusi Gigaba and Dakota Legoete were on hand to assist.

He further warns his own political party against its demise at the 2024 general elections if it mishandles the current internal contest.

"We will use 2022 to ensure that the ANC comes together and unites, we have given power to a constable, we have given power to the courts, we have given power to judges."

Magashule made the comments outside Tokyo Sexwale’s home in Soweto where he went to pay his respects following the passing Sexwale's mother.

The suspended SG has been fighting the step-aside resolution in the courts; he said he was now approaching the Constitutional Court after his attempt to appeal a High Court ruling failed at the Supreme Court of Appeal this week.