Struggling Eskom urges SA to use less power amid stage 2 blackouts

The country is once again having to navigate through disruptive and frustrating stage two blackouts that are likely to last until Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is calling on everyone in the country to switch off non-essential appliances and use less of the only product it supplies.

The country is once again having to navigate through disruptive and frustrating stage two blackouts that are likely to last until Monday.

Eskom said that it was working to build up emergency reserves and bring units back online after several breakdowns at various power plants.

CEO Andre de Ruyter said: “Diesel remains a major concern, exacerbated by the increase in the diesel price which has caused a run in the diesel prior to the increase in the diesel price last night. Supplies have generally run low.”