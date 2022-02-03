State capture findings are one aspect of a wound in SA politics: analyst

Political economy expert Dr Dale McKinley said while the revelations contained in the Zondo Inquiry reports were important, state capture went beyond just the Guptas.

JOHANNESBURG - A political analyst on Thursday described the findings of the state capture commission as one aspect of a wound in South African politics.

The inquiry investigating corruption and fraud in the public sector released part two of its three reports this week, exposing more details of how deep and well-thought-out the looting bonanza in state-owned companies was.

However, some commentators said this was not even the tip of the iceberg.

Political economy expert Dr Dale McKinley said while the revelations contained in the Zondo Inquiry reports were important, state capture went beyond just the Guptas.

He told Eyewitness News that it was merely part of a much larger post-1994 phenomenon in South Africa dating as far back as the first corruption scandal - the arms deal.

"It's like a tree, the roots have dug very deep, and what we are doing is chopping off some branches. We are identifying some but the roots are still there all the way down to local level, district level. It's not just the big fish at state-owned enterprises, it goes all the way down, and I think that is what we must remember, that is what you are talking to, that this thing is really a systemic problem as opposed to a policy or governance problem."

McKinley also added that the private sector was not immune to this problem and had been party to nefarious activities too.

He said when put in perspective, it meant we knew more as the public but nothing had fundamentally changed about the nature of corruption.