Stas SA to meet with LGBQTIA+ community over census 2022 form 'exclusion'

CAPE TOWN - Statistics South Africa said it would meet with the LGBQTIA+ community next month as the group felt it was excluded from census 2022.

Stats SA’s form asks a question relating to sex that only allows for two options: male or female.

Lobby group Iranti said the census was discriminating against LBGTQI+ people.

Stats SA's Trevor Oosterwyk said they were aware of the concerns.

"They say that we exclude people, I've spoken with them telephonically, and we acknowledge that we don't ask those questions in the census. It's a complex process and we have agreed with them that we will meet in March."

He said there was a survey project under way so to test the questions.

"It is true that we do not ask the questions, but we do know we have a binary definition of sex and that's not enough. That is essence comparable to all the other censuses we have done, so that the data can compare over time."

Oosterwyk said in their engagement with the community, they could assist in the next census and surveys to become more refined in the way questions would be asked.