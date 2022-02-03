Senegal to hold legislative elections in July

The 165-seat National Assembly has been largely controlled by the ruling coalition since the last vote in 2017 in the poor West African country of 17 million people.

DAKAR, Senegal - Senegal will hold legislative elections on July 31, six months after local polls dealt a crushing defeat to the ruling coalition in several major cities including the capital Dakar, the government said Thursday.

Mayoral elections on January 23 saw the ruling coalition lose power in Dakar, nearby Thies and Guediawaye, as well as the southern city of Ziguinchor and the largest city in central Senegal, Kaolack.

The ruling coalition led by the party of President Macky Sall has claimed, however, that it still retains control of most of the former French colony's municipalities, citing wins in 438 out of 553.

At a meeting Wednesday with officials of his Alliance for the Republic party, 60-year-old Sall touted a "clear and overwhelming victory" for the coalition.