Sars seizes illegal catalytic converters worth R21m

Catalytic converters CAPE TOWN - South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials have seized catalytic converters valued at R21 million at OR Tambo International Airport. A catalytic converter is a device that cuts the emission of toxic gases. Sars said that a crushed powder extracted from the device was contributing to a new drug craze. The matter has been handed over to the Hawks. Media Release: SARS Customs seizes illegal catalytic converters valued at R21-million



The catalytic converters and the powder extracted from the machines were concealed in metal drums and bags.

The device contains metals such as palladium, rhodium, platinum and gold and these precious metals can be extracted and used for the making of jewellery, car parts and weaponry.

They are being used to produce a toxic narcotic.

Officials said that there'd been a spike in the theft of converters in some countries due to this new and dangerous new drug craze.