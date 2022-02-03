SABC's Mxakwe says Magopeni laid grievance to tarnish his reputation

In her complaint, axed head of news Phathiswa Magopeni accused Madoda Mxakwe of using the 'Special Assignment' issue to 'destroy and hound' her out of the public broadcaster.

CAPE TOWN - SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe said former head of news Phathiswa Magopeni laid a grievance against him to tarnish his reputation.

In her complaint, Magopeni accused Mxakwe of using the Special Assignment issue to “destroy and hound” her out of the public broadcaster.

Magopeni has since been fired for flighting a_Special Assignment _episode despite a court interdict.

The ongoing spat between the SABC and its former head of news continues to play out even after her dismissal.

CEO Mxakwe on Wednesday responded to Magopeni’s grievance.

Mxakwe said prior to the submission of her grievance, that came after she was formally charged, there was never any complaint by Magopeni against him related to alleged interference in the newsroom.

He said the grievance was in bad faith and was riddled with distortions and what he called “blatant lies”.

Mxakwe said he had never interfered in the editorial decisions of the newsroom nor taken instructions from any external third parties.