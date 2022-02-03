SA hits target of 30m administered COVID vaccines Government had hoped to reach that milestone by the end of last year but not enough people queued up to get the jab. Coronavirus

SA coronavirus death toll JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has finally hit the target of 30 million vaccines administered in the country. Government had hoped to reach that milestone by the end of last year but not enough people queued up to get the jab. As of Wednesday night, 30,031,000 shots were administered. As of today more than 30 million vaccine doses have been administered. Thank you SA #VaccinateToSaveSouthAfrica #VaccineRollOutSA #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UsI29bE6BC Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 2, 2022

The latest data shows that 175 more COVID-related deaths have been confirmed through the ongoing audit by the Health Department.

Fifteen of these fatalities occurred over the past 48 hours, meaning that the vast majority of these people died sometime before Monday evening.

This brings the known death toll to 95,463.

The country also recorded another 4,502 infections - it works out to a positivity rate of 11.3%.