SA hip-hop museum: Artists urged to think outside the box

Local hip-hop legends and pioneers have encouraged the public to visit the facility and learn about when the movement began and overall hip hop culture.

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthetwa on Thursday urged creatives to think outside the box before requesting finding.

He said this at the launch of South Africa's first-ever hip-hop museum in Newtown, Johannesburg.

Mthetwa came under fire during the lockdown for not releasing funds to artists who were struggling.

The minister said creatives must first come up with solutions.

"Whenever you are asking for assistance, how are you going to employ people rather than live hand to mouth? This is the direction I'm working towards for government to say economic reconstruction and recovery".

Last year saw artists protests over the lack of relief from government.

However, apart from this, the newly refurbished hip-hop museum is being celebrated as a world first.

Up until now, there have only been pop-up Hip-hop museums worldwide.

Local hip hop legends and pioneers have encouraged the public to visit the facility and learn about when the movement began and overall hip hop culture.