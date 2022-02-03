FirstRand Bank, WesBank and TFS referred to Competition Tribunal for collusion

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission said that it had referred FirstRand Bank, WesBank and Toyota Financial Services (TFS) South Africa to the Competition Tribunal for collusion.

An investigation by the commission has found that WesBank and TFS agreed to divide markets by allocating customers or suppliers in the market for provision of vehicle finance, which is anti-competitive behaviour.

The companies also agreed to stop WesBank from offering financing for some Toyota models for people who wanted to buy them from authorised Toyota dealerships.