Power grid improving but De Ruyter warns of possibility of more unit breakdowns

There's been a slight improvement in the country's struggling power system compared with Wednesday. But South Africans will have to endure rolling power cuts until 5am on Monday.

A number of generating units broke down, leading to the first spell of blackouts for 2022.

The utility's boss, Andre de Ruyter gave an update on Thursday morning on the country's power crisis.

"At this point in time, our recovery is as anticipated, however, we have to point out that there is still the possibility that we may lose further units, therefore at this point in time our guidance remains that we maintain stage 2 load shedding until 5am on Monday morning," De Ruyter said.

He said that water and diesel reserves were being replenished.