Parly to conduct Transnet oversight visit in wake of state capture findings

The two-day oversight visit comes just over a day after the Zondo Commission released its report into Transnet and state arms manufacturer Denel, both of which fall under the Public Enterprises portfolio.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Public Enterprises portfolio committee will conduct oversight visits at Transnet which was placed at the centre of state capture.

State capture commission chair Raymond Zondo has recommended that law-enforcement agencies investigate and charge several former Transnet executives and former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba with corruption and racketeering.

READ: How Transnet was the primary site of state capture

These include former group CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama and ex-finance head, Anoj Singh.

Now MPs will be asking tough questions when they tour Transnet facilities at the port of Durban on Thursday.

They will also receive a presentation on port operations and challenges facing the company.

Questions are also being asked about Lynne Brown’s appointment as Public Enterprises minister, which according to the state capture report allowed the Guptas to get their claws into another parastatal, Denel.

The report has made scathing findings against Brown.