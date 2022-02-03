No extension for driving licences that expire end of March - Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula gave a briefing on Thursday on measures to address the license backlog, including repairs done on the country's only card printing machine, which broke down late last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Does your driver's licence expire at the end of next month?

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has again warned there will be no extension to the grace period given under the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said there were more than 2 million licences that would expire at the end of March that were yet to be renewed, of those, 70% fall under the COVID extension.

He said authorities estimated this backlog would be cleared by September.

"With the estimated production of 400 cards per month, the Driving Licence Card Account estimates that the 2.1 million backlog will be cleared by September 2022."

Mbalula has urged motorist to take advantage of the recently launched RTMC (Road Traffic Management Corporation) license renewal facilities - which he said are uderutilised.

" We encourage all those whose license have expired to renew their licenses and not wait for the last minute."

Meanwhile, Mbalula said the introduction of a new license card - with advanced security features - is awaiting cabinet's approval - with October 2023 as their target date to pilot the new cards.