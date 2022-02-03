Mlambo fiercely denies sexual harassment rumours as baseless

Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo said he was alerted to the sexual harassment rumour by a retired Western Cape judge, who could provide no details.

CAPE TOWN - Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo has been questioned about a so-called whispering campaign against him, including a rumour implicating him in alleged sexual harassment.

Mlambo’s fiercely denied the rumour as baseless and told the JSC it was intended to “poison” his candidature for the position of chief justice.

Mlambo appeared before the JSC as the third of four candidates vying for the judiciary’s top job on Thursday.

This was at the start of the nomination process for the chief justice position.

Mlambo said he was shocked: “It’s a rumour that’s difficult to pin (down). Who? Why? Where? Why are they not coming out? The rumours don’t identify anyone in any way.”

He told the JSC he had never sexually harassed anyone, citing his track record in promoting women to the bench.

“I feel pained that this rumour has now found its way into my interview, because I just feel it gives credence to the candidature I have in this position. It started and gained steam in this process. Clearly, its purpose is to poison my candidature.”

Mlambo said he ascribed the smear to the judiciaries rumour mill and did not think it worthy of taking any further.