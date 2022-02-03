McKinsey, Regiments got Transnet deals worth R2.2bn without bidding - inquiry

The Zondo Commission said that between 2014 and 2015, the two companies were awarded the R2.2 billion contracts by way of confinement rather than by open public tender.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry said that corruption-tainted companies McKinsey and Regiments were awarded contracts valued at R2.2 billion in a space of one year at Transnet without bidding for contracts.

Part two of three reports released by the commission details the looting spree at Transnet that benefitted the Gupta family through a racketeering enterprise.

Although McKinsey and Regiments have in the past year moved to pay back hundreds of millions of rands to Transnet following explosive details of their involvement in the Gupta enterprise, that is not enough to evade justice.

The contracts were signed by suspected criminal and former Transnet Group CEO, Brian Molefe, over four days.

As established by the commission, the next step was the implementation of the modus operandi of the Guptas.

The contracts appointed Homix and Albatime, Gupta-linked money laundering vehicles, which pocketed over R100 million in the deal, despite not providing any services.

The report indicates that between 2012 and 2016, R7.3 billion was paid in kickbacks to companies controlled by the Gupta enterprise and corruption conduit, Salim Essa.

The commission recommends that law enforcement agencies investigate and prosecute Essa and his various companies on charges of corruption and racketeering, among others.

