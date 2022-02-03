Mbalula: Driver's licence card backlog to be cleared by April

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was speaking in Midrand on Thursday where he also confirmed that the printing of licence cards resumed on 20 January.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula claims that it will take an estimated four months to address the country's more than 500,000 driver’s license backlog.

Mbalula was speaking in Midrand on Thursday where he also confirmed that the printing of licence cards resumed on 20 January.

South Africa’s only card production machine broke down in November last year and had to be repaired in Germany.

Mbalula said that the recovery plan under the department of licensing and consumer affairs was in full swing.

“Considering that the current backlog of 597,000 are waiting to be printed, we anticipate that it will take approximately four months to clear the backlog. The backlog of the cards currently in the same will be cleared by April 2022,” he said.

He said that priority would be given to those who had been waiting the longest.