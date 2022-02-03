Maya: I'm not good because I'm a woman, I'm just a good woman judge

Supreme Court of Appeal President, Judge Mandisa Maya, said that while the position of Chief Justice was a 'big job', she’s ready for the challenge.

Maya spent Wednesday being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the second of four candidates competing for the post.

Maya has presented herself as champion of transformation, backed by her record as head of the appeal court.

But she has refused to play the gender card, saying that she stands on her credentials as a judge and not because she is a woman.

Applause is frowned upon at the JSC, but that was the response to Judge Maya’s ringing statement.

"I’m not here simply because I am a woman. I’m a judge, and a worthy judge I think – I have proven myself over 22 years. It’s very important that I am a woman but I am not good because I am a woman. I am just a good woman judge," Maya said.

Maya said that the fact she did not come from the ranks of the Constitutional Court would be a “huge advantage”.

"What others describe as coming in from the cold, I see as bringing fresh perspectives and a wealth of experience from my time in the High Court, my long years at the SCA and the almost seven years in the institution’s leadership, which has accorded me access to the other rungs of the judiciary and given me a holistic view of the entire institution and its challenges."