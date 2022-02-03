Labour unions worried about financial impact of blackouts on working class

South Africans are having to put up with unreliable power supply once again while also battling to absorb the costs of the latest fuel price hikes.

CAPE TOWN - Labour unions and civil rights organisations are worried about the impact that the latest bout of load shedding will have on the working class, warning that it was likely to be catastrophic.

The power utility implemented stage 2 power cuts on Wednesday morning, citing breakdowns and a lack of backup reserves.

Visvin Reddy, the founder of People Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases.

He said this round of power cuts was compounded by the devastating fuel price increases which would strangle South Africans who could barely make it to the next payday.

“It’s almost as though South Africans are being strangled in this country and we are getting no assistance from government whatsoever. How do you expect people to survive when they have not received salary increases?” Reddy asked.

Reddy said that it was time that government stepped up and actually did something to help those who could not afford to keep their small businesses afloat.

Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla agreed: “The combination of these things is very disastrous for the working class.”

While many South Africans are battling to pay for alternative methods to mitigate the impact of the power cuts, the Health Department has also raised concerns that it now had to fork out more money to keep generators going at hospitals.