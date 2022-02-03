KZN ANC councillor among those accused of killing three fellow party members

Themba Mnguni and his co-accused are facing three counts of murder, five of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to commit public violence.

DURBAN - An African National Congress (ANC) councillor in the eThekwini Municipality, Themba Mnguni, is among those accused of killing three fellow party members in Inanda, North of Durban, last year.

Mnguni and Nomthandazo Mbeje - who is a member of the party's branch executive committee - have appeared before the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court on Thursday.

They are accused of killing the three ANC members in a drive-by shooting last year during an ANC branch meeting, which was set to elect a candidate for the council.

They join four other accused in the matter who are currently out on bail.

This is linked to the killing of Beatrice Nzama, Ncamisile Shange and Philisiwe Jili ahead of the local government polls.

The pair looked very calm in the dock. Their matter was postponed to next week for a bail application.