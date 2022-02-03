DoH worried about costs of keeping hospital generators going during power cuts

The Health Department's spokesperson Foster Mohale said that hospitals now had to spend more on diesel to keep their facilities powered, which had not been budgeted for.

JOHANNESBURG - With Eskom continuing with rolling blackouts, the Health Department has assured the country that hospitals have generators to mitigate the impact of the energy crisis, however, it admits that it is worried about the fuel costs involved in keeping these machines up and running.

The power utility implemented stage 2 power cuts on Wednesday, citing several breakdowns and a lack of backup reserves.

South Africans are now having to deal with the double whammy of costly blackouts and higher fuel price hikes that kicked in on Wednesday.

"The longer that load shedding goes on, it means that the government and the department will have to spend more on diesel but we can assure our people that as long as we have backup diesel, our hospitals will not be badly affected," Mohale said.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is expected to give an update on Thursday to give an update on the system's performance.