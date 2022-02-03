Family hopes for answers as trial into Jessie Hess' murder kicks off

Hess - who was a UWC Theology student - and her 85-year-old grandfather Chris Lategan were found dead in their Parow apartment at the end of August 2019.

CAPE TOWN - With the trial of the men accused of the murders of university student Jessie Hess and her grandfather finally having started this week, the families of the deceased are hopeful for answers regarding why they were targeted.

Hess - who was a UWC theology student - and her 85-year-old grandfather Chris Lategan were found dead in their Parow apartment at the end of August 2019.

The trial of her alleged attackers - David van Boven and Tasliem Ambrose - got under way in the Western Cape High Court having commenced earlier this week.

They face charges including murder, rape and robbery and they have both pleaded not guilty.

Sandy Hess was the State's first witness who has been called to the stand this week.

Hess said they were confident in the State's case.

"So far, we don't know why because it's only the beginning but we're getting the slowly but surely. I've got all the confidence in Advocate Van Wyk, his doing a brilliant job. So, it's going to take a while for all the answers to come out but like I said, I have all the confidence in her."