Court to hear evidence on Shoba’s phone activity on the day Pule was murdered

Ntuthuko Shoba' is being tried as the alleged mastermind who arranged a hit on Tshegofatso Pule, whose body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep in June 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg is expected to hear more testimony from a cell phone network specialist on the whereabouts of Ntuthuko Shoba's phone on the day that his pregnant girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule, was murdered.

Shoba is being tried as the alleged mastermind who arranged a hit on Pule, whose body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep in June 2020.

Shoba has pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The court heard from Vodacom's forensic liaison manager Johanna Heineke on Wednesday, who placed Shoba's registered phone, and the one he has disputed, near significant locations in this trial.

These include locations just 2.2 kilometres from the Durban Deep base which is near Pule's killer Muzikayise Malephane's home and 1.4 kilometres from the Cresta Shopping Centre where Pule and Shoba went to buy baby clothes.

Shoba maintains that he knew nothing about that number even though Malephane has testified that Shoba used it to communicate with him when they were organising the murder.

Shoba's team asked for an early adjournment on Wednesday to allow them to study Heineke's evidence.