Chief Justice candidate Mlambo aims to strengthen independence of judiciary

CAPE TOWN - Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo has highlighted public perceptions that the Constitution has not delivered on its promises and a loss of confidence in the judicial system and the rule of law.

He’s also told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that the judiciary is operating in a "toxic environment" due to the country’s polarised politics, where judges have come under attack and that this also needs to be addressed.

Mlambo is the third of four candidates competing for the position of Chief Justice – Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will be interviewed on Friday.

Judge Mlambo said that seven pillars underpinned his vision for the judiciary if he is appointed to the top job.

These include effective and visible leadership, modernising the court system and taking the judiciary to total independence from the executive arm of government. He also wants to protect the judiciary's autonomy.

"It is my aim that, should I be appointed as Chief Justice, I will expand my efforts to make sure that, together with the colleagues in the heads of courts and the judges that we lead and the magistracy, that we continue to fortify the strength and independence of our judiciary," Mlambo said.

Mlambo has played a leading role in turning around Legal Aid South Africa and introducing electronic document management systems in the Gauteng division of the High Court.

