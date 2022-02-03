Census 2022 gets under way with count of SA's transient population Stats SA began counting the transient population at various sites on Wednesday as part of the nationwide Census Night activities, marking the official start of the Census 2022 count. Stats SA census

2022 national census CAPE TOWN - Get ready to be counted. Statistics South Africa has officially started counting citizens across the country. Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, joined the Statistics South Africa team in Cape Town on Wednesday night. Stats SA began counting the transient population at various sites on Wednesday as part of the nationwide Census Night activities, marking the official start of the Census 2022 count. The homeless, transients, people living in hotels, lodges, hospitals and other communal living quarters are counted on Census Night. #SACensus2022 Households can choose how they would like to get counted, online or telephonically.

Non-registered households will be visited by fieldworkers. KP pic.twitter.com/XuGa3LVG4j EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 2, 2022 #SACensus2022 Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, joined the Statistics South Africa team in Cape Town. KP pic.twitter.com/z8BSIhDX6I EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 2, 2022

Thousands of field workers will be hitting the road on Thursday to households across the country.

Minister Gungubele was at Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday night and was excited to be part of the team dressed in green.

"I'm very excited to be part of the team. People move in South Africa. They go to informal settlements and so on. For socio-economic challenges, it will have bearing, whether it is access to sanitation and water..." the minister said.

Speaking about the protection of personal information, Stats SA's Trevor Oosterwyk said that information would not be made available to entities - not to the South African Revenue Service or ministers.

"Once we've collected that data, it goes into machinery that processes the data and anonymises it. That means that from the data you cannot identify individual people. You can only identify numbers," Oosterwyk said.

He said that this was the fourth census and no information gathered during these processes had ever been leaked.