Case against Umbumbulu hostage suspects postponed

They appeared with his three co-accused on charges of robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition as well as kidnapping.

DURBAN - Four suspects linked to the Umbumbulu hostage situation has appeared before the Durban Magistrate court on Thursday but the matter was postponed to next week Friday.

They appeared on charges of robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition as well as kidnapping.

They were being chased by police after a business robbery on Tuesday. However, their car crashed and led to one of the suspect fleeing on foot, he invaded a home he and held its occupants hostage.

The four men are aged between 35 and 50 years old.

"Their appearance relates to the robbery of the Pep store this week and the subsequent hostage that took place when they were chased by the police. Their third accomplice is currently in hospital. The matter was remanded to 11 February for bail consideration," said the NPS's Natasha Kara.