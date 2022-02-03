Belhar High School pupils protest over safety after stabbing incident

The Western Cape Education Department said the grade 12 learners was in a stable condition.

CAPE TOWN - A group of pupils at Belhar High School have on Thursday protested about safety concerns after one of them was stabbed while making his way home.

Police said the 17-year-old was approached by two armed men on Wednesday.

They robbed him and stabbed multiple times.

The Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Casey said the grade 12 learners was in a stable condition.

"Learners at the school protested against violence in the community and were addressed by the SAPS officials who committed to greater police visibility after school hours in the community."