ANC's Magashule backs party MP Dirks for calling out Ramaphosa over state funds

Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said that Mervyn Dirks should not have been suspended for calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule insists that ANC member of Parliament, Mervyn Dirks, is doing the right thing and he claims that no one was punished for speaking out against former President Jacob Zuma.

Magashule said that Dirks should not have been suspended for calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

Dirks called on the president to explain leaked audio in which Ramaphosa said that he’d rather fall on his sword than have the public find out that their money was used in ANC leadership contests.

Magashule was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Sexwale home, where he had gone to pay his respects following the passing of former Human Settlements Minister Tokyo Sexwale’s mother in Soweto.

He also appeared to use the opportunity to endorse Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s contentious opinion piece on the judiciary and the Constitution.

The embattled ANC secretary-general painted Dirks as a stand-up politician who was acting in line with his party’s resolutions to expose all corruption.

Dirks is fighting his own party in Parliament after he called for President Ramaphosa to account for the leaked audio.

Magashule said that even at the height of former President Zuma’s presidency, MPs who were vocal against him did not face any reprisal.

"You remember during the time of Jacob Zuma, committees were very active and we never took action against the committee members when they were actually saying 'there is corruption, come here, present this and that,'" Magashule said.

In what some could read as him endorsing Lindiwe Sisulu, the embattled politician also said that the country’s Constitution was not what they wanted.

However, he denied that this was a stamp of approval ahead of the ANC’s conference, insisting that it was not the ANC way.

"I start pushing so and so, I say this one is good, this one isn't and I said this... and the ANC just allows anyone to say whatever," Magashule said.

The former Free State premier is back in court for his corruption trial later this month.