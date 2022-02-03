ANC in eThekwini calls for arrest of those behind murders of its councillors

This comes after the recent killing of party councillor Minenhle Mkhize, who was laid to rest over the weekend.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the eThekwini region has called for the arrest of those behind the killing of its councillors whether the perpetrators were in the party or not.



This comes after the recent killing of party councillor Minenhle Mkhize, who was laid to rest over the weekend.

And as the party in the region is expected to go to conference, there are still concerns over killing.



During a briefing on Wednesday, the task team probing politically-motivated killings in KwaZulu-Natal pointed to eThekwini as a concern.

EThekwini houses the biggest ANC region in the country and there are concerns of political violence, especially with the anticipated regional conference.

On the sidelines of the by-elections, party deputy regional coordinator Bheki Ntuli said that the party also wanted closure on the killings.

He said that the perpetrators must be brought to book regardless of who they are.

“Even if they are part of the ANC, we would love to see who they are and we would like to see the law enforcement agencies acting very harshly against them,” Ntuli said.

However, Ntuli also said that it was too early to point fingers within the party but hoped that the police would get to the bottom of the killings.

At the same time, Police Minister Bheki Cele has also appealed to parties to defuse tensions.