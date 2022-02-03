5 people killed in car crash involving petrol tanker outside Alberton

The tanker collided with a vehicle that was transporting a family on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have been killed in a crash involving a petrol tanker just outside Alberton.

All five relatives died on the scene when their vehicle caught fire.

Emergency services worked through the night to clean the petrol spillage on the road.

Ekurhuleni emergency services' William Ntladi said: “The scene has been handed over to the law enforcement unit for the removal of the bodies to an appropriate facility and to conduct an investigation as to what actually caused the crash.”