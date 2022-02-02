Zuma's insistence on Gama as Transnet CEO first steps to SOE's capture - inquiry

Part two of the commission’s report reveals that when the Transnet top post became vacant in 2009, then-Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan and the board struggled to fill the vacancy as Jacob Zuma would not relent on his preference for Siyabonga Gama.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission said that Jacob Zuma’s insistence on appointing Siyabonga Gama as Transnet Group CEO was one of the former president's first steps towards the capture of the parastatal by the Gupta family.

This is despite being repeatedly told that the former freight rail CEO was unfit for the job as he was facing investigations into serious misconduct, some of which involved dodgy tenders.

The inquiry into fraud and corruption in the public sector and institutions has concluded that state capture at Transnet began with the resignation of Maria Ramos as group CEO in 2009 and the election of Jacob Zuma as president in the same year.

Despite Zuma’s denial of the evidence provided by Hogan at the state capture commission on how he blocked them from appointing the group CEO, the commission rejected his version of events as a "complete fabrication".

Zuma said that he had never opposed the appointment of the preferred candidate for the job at the time, Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko, but merely wanted to go along with the recommendation of the board.

The report questions why Maseko was not appointed if this was the case.

However, Zuma was not alone in pushing for Gama’s appointment.

Former ministers Jeff Radebe and General Siphiwe Nyanda, who were doing business with Transnet even while in Cabinet, backed Zuma.

Gwede Mantashe, who was secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC) at the time, also preferred Gama despite the serious allegations he was facing at the time.

Gama was nonetheless fired from Transnet in 2010, only to return to his post the very next year, shortly after Brian Molefe was appointed CEO, signing off on a R17 million settlement agreement which the commission sais must be recovered from the board members who supported the unjustifiable settlement.

The commission recommends that law enforcement agencies should conduct further investigations to determine whether Gama’s reinstatement was at the insistence of Zuma and others.