Zim man due in court after saying he wants to take over the country

The 36-year-old former soldier is the fourth person who has tried to gain access to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s official residence in recent months.

JOHANNESBURG - A Zimbabwean man is due in court on Wednesday for allegedly telling guards at State House that he wanted to take over the country.

The man was arrested on Monday after he approached security officers guarding State House, in central Harare.

Joseph Muhoni, who’s said to be a former soldier, reportedly asked them if he could see President Mnangagwa.

State prosecutors claim he told them he wanted to take over the country.

The private _Daily News _reports that he’s been charged with trespassing, and unlawful possession of drugs for carrying a small sachet of marijuana.

Pedestrians can walk along the pavement outside State House during the day, and last July, three people were arrested for trying to enter the residence illegally.