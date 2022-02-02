WHO urges countries not to drop the ball on tracking COVID

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 5,6 million people globally have succumbed to COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - The World Health Organisation on Wednesday urged countries not to drop their guard in keeping track of the coronavirus.

The public health body's tracking four sub-lineages of the Omicron variant.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 5,6 million people globally have succumbed to COVID-19.

WHO director general, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, said work should continue to ensure all that people had access to coronavirus vaccines.

"This virus will continue to evolve, which is why we call on countries to continue testing, surveillance and sequencing. We can't fight this virus if we don't know what it's doing".

Dr Maria van Kerkhove said it's vital to keep practicing safety measures geared at keeping the virus at bay.

"One is to increase vaccination coverage so that we protect individuals from severe disease and death. We get patients into the clinical health pathway because early clinical care saves lives and at the same time, do what we can to reduce the spread of this virus."