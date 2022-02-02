WATCH LIVE: Judge Mandisa Maya's interview for Chief Justice position

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is interviewing Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Judge Mandisa Maya for the position of Chief Justice.

She is the only woman among the candidates competing for the position.

WATCH: Judge Mandisa Maya's interview for Chief Justice position