UCT 'aware' of rape claims against SRC member, says investigation under way

The student representative council (SRC) member and another have been suspended from the council pending an investigation.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) on Tuesday said that it was aware of rape allegations facing a senior male student representative council (SRC) member.

The member and another have been suspended from the SRC pending an investigation.

On Monday night, an anonymous social media user took to Twitter, going into great detail about the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of one of UCT's highest-ranking student leaders.

She said that she was raped in October last year and that a friend of the accused, another senior SRC member, later witnessed him sexually harassing her but did nothing to stop it.

Following a student-led protest at the main city campus on Tuesday, the university issued a statement acknowledging the reports.

While this is a possible criminal matter, UCT said that it had begun its own internal investigation and has promised to use a survivor-centred approach.